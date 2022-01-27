(WFSB) – Winter Storm Bobby has been raising a lot of questions. Meteorologist Connor Lewis took some time to sit down and address some questions viewers had.
Sandy Planchon asked on Instagram: “Do you know what time the snow may be ending on Saturday? I’m in Stonington. We have a baby shower at 10 am on Sunday. Hoping the roads will be clear. 🤞🥺”
Sandy can plan on going to the baby shower!
The storm will start backing off around 7 p.m. Saturday and taper off through midnight.
If you can get out of your driveway, the crews should have things good to go by Sunday morning.
Rachel O’Grady asked on Facebook: “Which model is looking the most accurate in terms of what is ACTUALLY going to happen? It is really hard to plan for the weekend when the models are showing 3 different but equally plausible scenarios.”
There are a handful of models meteorologist use to forecast the weather.
Some are better at forecasting thunderstorms or certain seasons.
In this case and in most, we use a blend of the models to render a snowfall forecast.
On Facebook, Marion Muttart Lamprecht asked, “Is it really going to be a true nor’easter or just a snowstorm?”
Connor explained: yes, this will be a nor’easter by definition.
Nor’easters get their name from the strong northeast winds they produce.
New England is a prime location for these storms due to the perfect combination of cold, dry Canadian air colliding with relatively warm, moist ocean air.
This one will undergo explosive cyclogenesis or bombogenesis as the surface low pressure drops over 24 millibars in less than 24 hours.
