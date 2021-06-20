NEW HAVEN,CT(WFSB)--Metro-North is adding 8 new lines to New York City from New Haven.
Those 8 trains will work during rush hours, they will be on the New Haven to Hudson and Harlem lines.
Metro-North has seen the number of people using their services spike which is why number wise, up to 67 percent of pre pandemic levels is their goal now.
In total there will be 26 trains on the New Haven line.
This will include weekday morning stops at all stations between New Haven and Fairfield, then express to Stamford, Harlem and Grand Central. With similar one heading back to New Haven in the afternoon.
In August, Metro-North will be adding more trains to get back to 83 percent of pre pandemic numbers.
