NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – There’s good news for anyone using Metro-North.
Dealing with an increase in riders, the railroad will soon be adding additional trains.
Starting next Monday, Metro-North will be adding eight trains to the New Haven line, focusing on peak time periods to help travelers heading to New York City.
“It’s actually opening up. A lot more people are coming in and it seems like things are getting back to normal,” said Ayodele Asaolu.
Taking the train into Grand Central Station five days a week for his IT job in the city, Ayodele Asaolu says he’s noticed more riders and so has Metro-North.
It’s why next week, the railroad will increase service to 67 percent of pre-pandemic levels, adding eight trains each to the New Haven, Hudson, and Harlem lines.
According to Metro-North, it’s seen ridership above 90,000 passengers for five of the first nine weekdays in June.
“We are thrilled to see sustained ridership growth as the region comes back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Metro-North is increasing service to meet the demand that we are seeing, and we couldn’t be happier to be welcoming so many of our customers back,” Metro-North said in a statement.
“Just a day trip, having fun, going to go shopping, maybe Central Park,” said Morgan Sargis.
Not having been on a train in a long time, Morgan Sargis and Natali Rios says they weren’t sure what to expect.
“I hope it’s not too crowded, hopefully just find a seat and go,” Sargis said.
Both morning and afternoon peak period services on the New Haven line will increase from 22 to 26 trains on Monday. That includes two trains from the Elm City each weekday morning, stopping at all stations between New Haven and Fairfield, and then express to Stamford, Harlem, and Grand Central.
In the afternoon, two New Haven bound trains will be added from Grand Central, stopping at Harlem, express to Stamford and then all stops to New Haven.
“That’s great because not only having more trains is a good thing, especially when you miss one, have to wait another 30, 40 minutes. It’s a good thing, hope they continue down that path,” Asaolu said.
This is just a start. In late August, Metro-North will be adding even more trains to get back to 83 percent of where it was pre-COVID during the weekend, 70 percent on weekend travel.
