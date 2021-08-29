NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - If you plan to head to the city this weekend, your commute will be much easier now.
As of Sunday, more trains will be added to the Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven lines.
Over the past year, we have seen Metro North open more trains in phases.
The last increase we saw was around June, but on Sunday, 102 trains will be added to try and get closer to those prepandemic ridership numbers.
The increase in trains will bring the full weekday service to 82 percent back to the prepandemic schedule. Full weekend service will return on all three lines.
MTA officials say this is the perfect announcement for weekend excursions and leaf peeping season since the leaves are already started to change.
"We actually road tripped from Houston to here, because all of this stuff and my dad wanted to see the place so it will be easier. We are staying with some family in Connecticut," Columbia University student Casandra Martinez noted.
What is being added? On the Hudson line, 25 additional trains will be added to the 142 weekday trains.
On the Harlem line, 37 additional trains will be added to the 189 weekday trains, while 40 additional trains will be added to the 246 weekday trains.
New schedules have been posted on the Metro North website.
A reminder if you plan on travelling soon, masks are required on all trains, inside stations, and in Grand Central.
