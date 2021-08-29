NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - If you hit the rails Sunday, you might have noticed some new changes to Metro North's train schedules.
More trains have been added to the Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven lines.
Throughout the year, we have seen more and more trains being added.
The last increase we saw was back in June and more than one hundred trains were added Sunday, and it’s all to try and get to those prepandemic numbers.
A cloudy Sunday in New Haven, but that didn't stop travelers from staying busy.
"We are just going to spend the day in Mystic and come back home," Paige Hoydick tells us.
Paige says she's always hopping on the trains, because they are convenient. The same goes for her friend, Olivia Donnelly.
"Typically, Yankee games, go to New York City, go to Milford. I went to a concert on the train a couple months ago in Bridgeport at the amphitheater," Donnelly noted.
Now with 102 trains being added to the schedule, Hoydick says she's excited, but it wasn't just locals boarding.
The Martinez family is road tripping from Texas to drop of Casandra for her first year at Columbia University in New York City.
"We actually road tripped from Houston to here, because all of this stuff and my dad wanted to see the place, so it will be easier to take our truck all the way here. We are staying with some family in Connecticut," Martinez explained.
No matter where you are going, Metro North is trying to make commuting easy and also try and get ridership numbers back to prepandemic levels, so if you plan on riding these new lines, don’t forget your mask.
They are required inside trains, stations, and in Grand Central.
"It doesn’t overcrowd the trains and it’s safer for people. Sometimes, I know commuters get crowded, so it can get uncomfortable, especially during COVID, so it would be nice," Donnelly added.
So where will these additional trains go?
The Hudson line will get twenty-five additional trains, the Harlem line will get thirty-seven more, and on the New Haven line, forty more were added.
New schedules have been posted on the Metro North website.
