NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As more and more people head back to the office, Metro-North said it is making sure they have a means to get there.
As of Monday morning, Metro-North added eight trains to New York City.
It's another sign that things are opening back up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the Burtons, this week will be about museums and enjoying a family trip that's finally happening.
"We are fully vaccinated and everything, and I think it’s about time, wanting to get out last year. We were going on a cruise, but that got delayed, obviously. Now, we are finally ready to get out," Sofia Burton told Channel 3.
Because of the vaccines, Sofia Burton said people are gaining the confidence and beginning their journey to normalcy.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it noticed the spike. It has seen more than 90,000 passengers for five of the first nine weekdays in June.
"I am going to go visit my brother in Washington D.C. He and his wife recently moved there during the Summer, so I am going to see their new house, very exciting," said Maya Urbschat of New Haven.
From vacationers to commuters, like Arlene Wolfe of Hartford who went to Bridgeport for church, Metro-North addressed the increase and added trains to the New Haven, Hudson, and Harlem lines.
"The schedules will be on time. Now, you can get to where you're going faster or earlier, so it will be good," Wolfe said.
More trains to and from New York City will bring the total to 26 on the New Haven line for weekdays during peak hours.
Despite fewer restrictions, masks are still required in the station, on the platforms, and onboard, even if people are vaccinated.
"I am fully vaccinated, so I felt more secure, even though keeping social distance and having my mask, but I feel more comfortable," Wolfe added.
More trains are expected to be added later this summer as Metro-North hopes to reach pre-pandemic numbers.
"Just people getting out more," said Rick Corsto of Windsor. "Of course, here they still make you wear a mask, but in general i’d say it’s pretty much normal."
"Everybody wants to get back together, back to normal," said Wendell Ball of Hartford. "The world needs to get back to normal, so I think it’s a good sign."
