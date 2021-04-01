NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Baseball fans rejoiced Thursday morning. Opening day finally arrived.
Thursday, the New York Yankees and New York Mets all kick off the season.
The Boston Red Sox were supposed to, but their game against the Baltimore Orioles was postponed due to the weather.
This year fans can return to the stands.
To get fans there, there are extra trains going to New York and Boston from Union Station in New Haven.
The Mets are on the road Thursday night, but the Yankees have a home game Thursday afternoon.
Metro-North made sure everyone with tickets has a fast, safe way to get to the game.
Because of COVID-19, it won’t be a traditional opening day.
Fans will be asked to mask up and spread apart both at the train station and whatever baseball stadium to which they are traveling. Due to the pandemic, seating capacity will be reduced. Yankee Stadium will be limited to 20 percent, which is about 11,000 fans. Spectators at Fenway Park in Boston will fill just 12 percent of the seats. That’s about 4,500 people.
The Yankees host the Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m. and the Mets open the season at 7:09 p.m. in Washington.
Of course, fans still face another opponent in COVID-19, so all the teams are also offering ticketless entry systems this weekend and fans will see plexiglass shields at all the parks.
