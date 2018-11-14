NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The New Haven Metro-North line and four Amtrak trains are temporarily delayed due to power issues.
The Metro-North trains are stopped between Stratford and New Haven.
Train service is being provided between Grand Central Terminal and Bridgeport at this time.
According to Metro North, there is a transformer issues, which has caused a power outage in the Stratford/Milford area.
Amtrak said the four trains, 2164, 176, 55, and 137 are stopped due to the power issues in Bridgeport.
There is no word on when the power will be restored.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.