NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Metro-North Railroad canceled all late night trains on Monday due to Winter Storm Cooper.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said additional trains may be canceled or combined if storm conditions continue to worsen.
The MTA urged people to stay home.
"Customers are advised not to take unnecessary travel," the MTA said in a statement. "If you must travel, please check new.mta.info or download Metro-North TrainTime or sign up for real-time service alerts, for the latest service updates."
New York City restricted all non-essential travel for Monday, the MTA reported.
"Service could be suspended depending on snowfall," it said. "We will keep you updated throughout the day."
Metro-North employees will be spreading salt and clearing platforms and stairs of snow and ice, keeping signals, switches, and third rail operating, removing downed trees, and attending to weather-related challenges during the storm.
The trains listed below will be the last to operate for the New Haven Line on Monday , Feb. 1, 2021:
Inbound: The last train departing New Haven will leave at 9:39 pm, arriving GCT at 11:50 pm, and the last train departing Stamford will leave at 10:58 pm, arriving GCT at 12:14 am.
Outbound: The last local train departing GCT to Stamford will leave at 11:36 pm. The last train departing GCT to New Haven will leave at 12:07 am, which will connect at Stamford with the 1:06 am train to New Canaan. The last train to Danbury will be the regularly scheduled 12:35 am train from South Norwalk to Danbury, connecting with the 11:26 pm train from GCT, and the last train to Waterbury will be the regularly scheduled 11:48 pm train from Bridgeport to Waterbury, connecting with the 10:02 pm train from GCT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.