NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Metro-North Railroad suspended service for all trains scheduled to leave Monday afternoon due to Winter Storm Cooper.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority originally said just late night trains were canceled.
Head home now, as @MetroNorth suspends travel after approx.. 3 PM outbound, 2 PM inbound. Please. use extreme caution when traveling. See schedule of last trains at https://t.co/uqtpcvPAfC— Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) February 1, 2021
However, by 1 p.m. on Monday, it urged people to head home.
The suspension was for outbound trains around 3 p.m. and inbound trains around 2 p.m.
"Customers are advised not to take unnecessary travel," the MTA said in a statement earlier in the morning. "If you must travel, please check new.mta.info or download Metro-North TrainTime or sign up for real-time service alerts, for the latest service updates."
New York City restricted all non-essential travel for Monday, the MTA reported.
Metro-North employees were spreading salt and clearing platforms and stairs of snow and ice, keeping signals, switches, and third rail operating, removing downed trees, and attending to weather-related challenges during the storm.
