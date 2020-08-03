BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A Metro-North train conductor was was attacked by a man after she told him to move to a different car.
The suspect was 22-year-old Elijah Sampson of Bridgeport, according to Metropolitan Transportation Authority deputy communications director Aaron Donovan.
Donovan said the incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday.
A train had just departed from New Haven en route to Grand Central Terminal when the conductor saw Sampson in a car that was closed to the public.
She asked him to move to a car that was open. He refused, Donovan said.
Per protocol, MTA police were notified and asked to meet the train at a station in Fairfield.
Donovan said as the train approached the Fairfield stop, Sampson punched the conductor in the face about 30 times.
She was transported to the hospital for facial lacerations and eye swelling.
Sampson was arrested at the station and charged with assault on a public transit authority, which is a felony.
“This is a reprehensible attack on a Metro-North conductor who was simply doing her job," said Catherine Rinaldi, president, MTA Metro-North Railroad. "The MTA Police made a rapid arrest and now the justice system must hold this individual responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”
The train was delayed roughly 37 minutes due to the incident.
Elijah Sampson is black. I'm guessing the conductor was a young white female. I guess her life "didn't matter" to Sampson. Sampson has been arrested previously:
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Four arrests have been made after police received complaints of cyclists who have been harassing residents in Stratford.
Last week, police received the complaint that bicyclists were loitering, blocking traffic, and harassing people in the area of Longbrook Park.
When police approached a group of four people on Friday seen in the area, they fled on their bikes, even going through the park and splash pad where small children were playing.
They were apprehended a short time later.
Among those arrested were 19-year-old Andre Larson, 20-year-old Elijah Sampson, both of Bridgeport, and two other teens under the age of 18.
All four were charged with disorderly conduct, interfering, and violating town ordinance reckless or uncontrolled bicycle operation.
Held accountable for their actions . Those days are gone . Last thing justice here will do is hurt the criminals feelings.
