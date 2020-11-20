NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Commuters who ride Metro-North could soon be noticing some drastic cuts.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which runs the rail line, said it might have to lay off thousands, slash service by 50 percent, and even increase prices.
The changes are due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Metro-North said it is dealing with a huge drop in the number of riders.
In fact, it’s down 80 percent from this time last year, and it’s not expected to rebound anytime soon
“I think that’s bad because people go back and forth between CT and NY, they’re so interconnected, actually need the trains though. It makes it difficult to get to work and do what you have to do,” said Keith Selby, of New Haven.
The MTA said the proposed budget laid out this week is the worst-case scenario and a path it doesn’t want to go down.
It stresses without $12 billion in another coronavirus package from Congress, it’s the only way it would be able to balance its budget.
