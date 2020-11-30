NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Fewer trains means fewer workers.
The outlook is grim for Metro North commuters and employees, but the rail line says devastating cuts will be unavoidable without a second coronavirus relief package from Congress.
Just ten days ago, Metro North announced potentially drastic cuts. On Monday, Senator Richard Blumenthal, along with Metro North’s president and a number of its employees were there, pleading with Congress to pass another relief bill.
“I look around and sometimes it gets depressing, seeing an empty train, wondering what’s happening. I’m hearing a lot of things,” said Edward Holston.
For Edward Holston, an assistant conductor with Metro North, that includes the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s proposed budget, which would lay off more than 900 Metro North employees and cut train service up to 50 percent, unless there is a second federal COVID relief package.
“I have a mortgage, I shop, I have a wife, a daughter, and they’re dependent on me,” Holston said.
Ridership on the country’s busiest commuter line is still down roughly 80 percent compared to this time last year. Low ridership means low revenue and a big hole in the budget that needs to be plugged.
“It is a fiscal tsunami of unprecedented proportions on this commuter railroad that is essential to our economy, throughout the state of Connecticut,” Blumenthal said.
Blumenthal, Metro North’s president, and union members are calling on Congress to pass the COVID relief bill that would include $12 billion for the MTA.
“We do not want to cut service. It is the key to the recovery of this region and it’s not anything we want to see,” said Catherine Rinaldi, Metro North Railroad President.
The MTA needs to approve a balanced budget next month and with time running out, the message from those who would be impacted is pretty clear.
“I say to Washington, put the politics aside and do the smart thing for the economy, the smart thing for your constituents and provide the funding that will grow this economy,” said Ed Valente, Association of Commuter Rail Employees.
The MTA is expected to vote on its proposed budget in mid-December. If it doesn’t see another relief package, any potential cuts and changes wouldn’t go into effect until May of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.