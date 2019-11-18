PELHAM, NY (WFSB) – The Metro-North New Haven line is being impacted after a person was hit by a train Monday night.
The company posted on Twitter saying a person was hit by a train in the vicinity of Pelham/Mt. Vernon East in New York.
Westbound trains are not able to stop at Pelham and Mt. Vernon East.
The New Haven lines are seeing delays of 30 to 45 minutes due to the incident.
