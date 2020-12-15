NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Metro-North is getting ready for the upcoming snowstorm.
Ahead of Winter Storm Bailey, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) leaders said they want to make sure they keep service going before and after the storm.
In preparation, and in an effort to make sure they have smooth service even after the storm, MTA President Cathy Rinaldi said they have stockpiles of supplies, ready to go.
They have snow shoes for exposed rails, track switch heaters, portable snowblowers, chainsaws and snow plows.
Rinaldi said they may have to modify or suspend service if the snow is very heavy, especially if there’s downed trees or ice.
However, MTA leaders are advising folks to stay home if they can.
“We urge everyone to use caution while navigating our system during the storm, especially on platforms and stairs. We also advise everybody to avoid unnecessary travel. If snowfall is heavy, please stay home if you don’t need to go out,” said MTA CEO Patrick Foye.
He adds that they have activated their command center to monitor the storm, and they have crews on standby.
Follow updates from Metro-North by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.