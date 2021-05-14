NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Face masks will still be required on Metro-North trains regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority released on Friday its guidance for riders.
It said in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, along with Connecticut and New York executive orders, face masks will continue to be required on all Metro-North trains, platforms, and inside stations and terminals.
CDC prevention measures continue to apply to all travelers, including those who are vaccinated. All travelers are required to wear a mask on all planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
Centers for Disease Control, May 13, 2021
It asked riders to move to another seat or move away from unmasked riders, and report unmasked riders to conductors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.