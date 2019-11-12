NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Metro-North is reporting delays on two of its lines because of 'slip-slide' conditions.
The delays are on the New Haven and Hudson lines.
Metro-North said they are up to 10 minutes.
For updates on the rail service's status, check out its website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.