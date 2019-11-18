NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Metro-North lines reported delays due to slip-slide conditions on Monday morning.
According to the rail service, the New Haven, Harlem and Hudson lines experienced delays of up to 10 minutes.
They advised riders to listen for announcements at their stations.
More information on can be found on the MTA's website here.
