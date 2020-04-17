NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Metro-North Railroad announced that anyone riding their trains must wear masks.

Metro-North said effective 8 p.m. on Friday, riders must wear a mask or covering to protect their noses and mouths when riding the train.

Officials said anyone who doesn’t have a mask or face covering won’t be allowed to ride the train.

"I actually do think it's a good thing for them to do because it's a lot of people that's sick running around, so you might as well have your mask on because you're sitting next to somebody, you're coughing, you also could get them sick," said Raheem Perry of New Jersey. 

There is no word on how long this order will last.

As to be expected, Metro-North employees will also have to wear a mask. 

