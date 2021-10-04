BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A person may have been shocked in Bridgeport, and the investigation has led to Metro-North service delays through New Haven.
A Bridgeport spokesperson told Channel 3 that just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, the city's Emergency Communications Center received a call from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
The MTA indicated that a person was "possibly electrocuted" in the 1900 block of Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
First responders were dispatched. There's no word on the person's condition and no other details were released.
Metro-North said its New Haven line service was delayed due to the police activity in the Bridgeport area.
It said substitute bus service will be provided on the Waterbury Branch for the 12:51 PM train (#1922) from Bridgeport to Waterbury due to the investigation near Bridgeport. It advised riders to listen for announcements at their stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.