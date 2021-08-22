NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Metro-North service was suspended on the New Haven Line and several Connecticut branches.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Sunday that service on the New Haven Line and Danbury, Waterbury, and New Canaan branches was suspended.
The reason was Tropical Storm Henri.
Due to Hurricane Henri, service is suspended today on the New Haven line and Danbury/Waterbury/New Canaan branches. Harlem and Hudson lines service will run every two hours and there will be no service on the Wassaic Branch.https://t.co/puyUtKTq5n— Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) August 22, 2021
Metro-North said the Harlem and Hudson lines service would run every two hours, but there will be no service on the Wassaic Branch.
Stay updated on the rail service through the MTA's website here.
