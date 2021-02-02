NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Metro-North Railroad resumed service for all trains on the New Haven Line and New Canaan Branch on Tuesday.
Minor service changes had to be made on the Waterbury and Danbury branch lines, Metro-North reported.
The rail service asked drivers to keep an eye on the changes on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's website here.
For Tuesday, February 2, 2021, NJ Transit will operate a Severe Weather Schedule Level 2 service after 12 p.m. on Metro-North’s Port Jervis and Pascack Valley lines as weather permits.— Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) February 2, 2021
Service had to be suspended on Monday afternoon due to Winter Storm Cooper.
By 1 p.m. on Monday, the MTA urged people to head home.
The suspension was for outbound trains around 3 p.m. and inbound trains around 2 p.m.
"Customers [were] advised not to take unnecessary travel," the MTA said in a statement earlier in the morning. "If you must travel, please check new.mta.info or download Metro-North TrainTime or sign up for real-time service alerts, for the latest service updates."
New York City restricted all non-essential travel for Monday, the MTA reported.
Metro-North employees had to spread salt and clear platforms and stairs of snow and ice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.