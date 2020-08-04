NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Metro-North has suspended service on multiple lines including New Haven due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Officials made the announcement just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They said Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven lines are currently suspended due to high winds and hazardous conditions caused by the storm.

Metro-North said it would resume service as soon as conditions safely allow.

Follow updates by clicking here or calling 511.

