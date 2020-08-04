NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Metro-North has suspended service on multiple lines including New Haven due to Tropical Storm Isaias.
Officials made the announcement just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
They said Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven lines are currently suspended due to high winds and hazardous conditions caused by the storm.
Service on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines is now suspended due to high winds and hazardous conditions caused by Tropical Storm Isaias. We’ll resume service as soon as conditions safely allow. Monitor this page or https://t.co/d9yT5z6APJ for updates— Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) August 4, 2020
Metro-North said it would resume service as soon as conditions safely allow.
Follow updates by clicking here or calling 511.
