NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Although many people will be off from work for the upcoming holiday week, there are others who are not.
Those who typically take MetroNorth trains to or from work should make note of a schedule change for the upcoming week.
State officials said there is a 9-day special schedule that starts on Saturday.
Trains on the weekend and July 4 will follow a weekend schedule.
There will also be substitute busing on the New Canaan branch.
Also, for Danbury and Waterbury riders, there are some slight adjustments to your schedules, so riders meet New Haven’s mainline train.
For more information, click here.
