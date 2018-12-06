SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) -- The casino competitor in Springfield is trying to bring more people over the border by offering a bus service.
MGM Springfield is launching a door-to-door bus service, and is including stops in Connecticut.
Starting Monday, Dec. 10, visitors from select cities may book round-trip travel aboard a private bus.
It will cost $20 for a round trip, plus guests will receive a special casino bonus package of free slot play and a $10 gift certificate to dine at MGM Springfield’s South End Market.
Busses will pick up from:
- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Northampton, Massachusetts
- Amherst, Massachusetts
- Westfield, Massachusetts
- Palmer, Massachusetts
- Enfield, Connecticut
- Windsor Locks, Connecticut
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.