SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - A door-to-door service could turn things around for MGM Springfield.
It started operating a new bus service on Monday that accommodates players from Connecticut and Massachusetts.
As the temperatures dropped heading into the winter months, so did business.
The casino sought to attract and keep customers from Connecticut.
"Someone asked me if I’d been up there yet, to Springfield, and I said 'no,' and they said 'well it’s nice,'" said Christine Johnson of Newington. "Then I said, 'now I have to try it.'"
Getting to the Springfield location was made easier through the round trip door-to-door bus service.
Johnson said she likes the plan.
"Well I’m from Newington so I have to come over to Glastonbury in the commuter lot there," she said.
MGM said it is offering the rides seven days a week in the morning, afternoon and evening.
Johnson said she prefers the bus service to get there and back.
"Well I like it because then I’m home before dark," she said. "I don’t like drive at night."
The new door-to-door service is expected to generate traffic this winter.
MGM reported that business tapered off after the Aug. 24 grand opening.
"I usually take the Mohegan [Sun] bus," Johnson said.
Revenue appears to be down across the board for area casinos.
Figures released last week show income from operations at Mohegan Sun from over the summer are down by more than 20 percent compared to last year.
At Foxwoods, October's numbers this year compared to last show slot machine revenue is down by $4 million.
