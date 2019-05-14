HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A few stars helped the Xfinity Theater in Hartford usher in its 25th concert season.
A celebratory luncheon featuring singer Michael Bolton and Allman Brothers Band drummer Jaimoe was held on Tuesday.
Bolton helped kick off the inaugural season for the venue 25 years ago, back when it was called 'The Meadows.'
Attendees of the event on Tuesday got a glimpse at the upcoming concert series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.