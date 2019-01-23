NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Olympic champion, Michael Phelps, is scheduled to speak at Southern Connecticut State University in March.
Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals in various swimming events, will speak about his swimming career and mental health struggles.
At the age of 15, Phelps qualified for the 2000 Olympics, becoming the youngest American male swimmer to do so.
Phelps, 33, earned his first Olympic medals during the 2004 Olympic Games, where he took home six golds and two bronze medals.
He has established the Michael Phelps Foundation, which encourages children to live healthy, active lives, and to continue to grow the sport of swimming.
Phelps has also become an advocate for mental health awareness after his challenges with depression and anxiety.
The university said he will be the featured speaker on March 29 at the Mary and Louis Fusco Distinguished Lecture at 7 p.m. in the Lyman Center for Performing Arts.
Tickets are on sale for $35 for premium seating and $30 for regular seating.
To purchase tickets for the event, click here.
