HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hurricane Michael may not be hitting Connecticut, but it will still have an impact on the weather for Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said tropical moisture from Michael could be drawn northward into the state, which would translate into some heavy rain on Thursday.
"A cold front will approach New England from the west on Thursday. In advance of the front, there will be a southerly flow of mild, humid air," DePrest said.
Channel 3's Futurecast shows rain starting to move into the state on Thursday around noon.
The heavier rain is expected Thursday evening, during and after the commute.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued in advance of the rain for the whole state, from Thursday morning through Thursday night.
"If tropical moisture from what is now Hurricane Michael is drawn northward into Connecticut, the rainfall could become heavy at times Thursday and Thursday night," DePrest said.
Beyond Friday morning, weather conditions will improve. The sky should become partly sunny and a strong northwesterly breeze will usher in much cooler, drier air.
High temperatures for Friday should hover around 70 degrees.
"The mercury will dip into the 40s Friday night, perhaps the upper 30s in the normally cooler locations," DePrest said.
That may mean a brisk 8 a.m. start to the Eversource Hartford Marathon on Saturday morning.
It'll be a cool day, with temperatures only in the 50s to near 60 degrees, but it will be partly to mostly sunny.
"The forecast for Sunday is better. It now looks like we’ll enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures with highs 60-65," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
(0) comments
