HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The attorney for Michelle Troconis is asking the court to review and modify the conditions of her house arrest.
In addition to the modifications, Troconis’ attorney, Jon Schoenhorn released videos of traffic cameras where Troconis and her former boyfriend Fotis Dulos can be seen discarding items in Hartford.
Dulos and Troconis were arrested in connection with the murder of Jennifer Farber Dulos, Fotis’ estranged wife.
Jennifer was reported missing on May 24, 2019 in New Canaan.
Documents revealed the Fotis and Troconis were seen via surveillance footage that same day in Hartford at more than a dozen spots throwing away trash bags that contained blood.
Schoenhorn released two videos, one of which he says shows traffic camera video showing that Troconis only wiped her hand on the sidewalk and never assisted Fotis in dropping any trash on Albany Avenue in Hartford. Fotis can be seen removing trash bags from his Ford Raptor and placing them in trash bins.
The second video shows Troconis speaking with investigators, discussing if a paper towel that she had come in contact with smelled like coffee.
See the videos here.
In June 2019, Fotis and Troconis were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
In January 2020, Fotis, Troconis, and Kent Mawhinney were arrested. Fotis was charged with felony murder, murder, and kidnapping, while Troconis and Mawhinney were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
A few weeks later, Fotis died from suicide.
Troconis’ was released on a $2 million bond, but her attorney says the conditions of the bond are too harsh.
Schoenhorn is asking the courts for Troconis’ GPS bracelet to be removed, house arrest and other curfews to be terminated, termination of the participation in the Intensive Probation Program, and to remove travel restrictions within the U.S.
