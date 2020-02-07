STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new attorney has stepped in to help defend a woman arrested as part of an investigation into the suspected murder of a New Canaan mother.
Michelle Troconis is on the docket to face a judge in Stamford Superior Court on Friday.
Investigators charged her with conspiracy to commit murder in the case of Jennifer Farber Dulos, who disappeared last spring.
Attorney Jon L Schoenhorn took over for Attorney Andrew Bowman and said he'll argue for a few specific things in court.
RELATED: New attorney for Troconis to question potential language barrier
He wants to move the prosecution from Stamford to Hartford and do away with Troconis' house arrest.
“She has not been able to say or do anything to demonstrate that she is innocent of these charges," Schoenhorn said.
Troconis, along with former boyfriend Fotis Dulos and attorney Kent Mawhinney, were arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Farber Dulos.
RELATED: Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend arrested
Police said the mother of five dropped her children off at school in New Canaan on May 24 and was never seen again.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding disappearance of New Canaan mother
Investigators believe Dulos violently attacked Farber Dulos in the garage of her New Canaan home.
Dulos died from self-inflicted carbon monoxide poisoning last week, his attorney confirmed.
RELATED: Fotis Dulos declared dead after suicide attempt
Investigators believe Troconis conspired with Dulos to cover up the murder of Farber Dulos.
READ: Michelle Troconis' arrest warrant
“When the big fish gets away, the law enforcement is now going to turn to what’s left and if it happens to be the little fish, all the more reason that someone in that situation needs a strong defense," Schoenhorn said.
Schoenhorn said he wants to closely look at Troconis' interviews with police.
He said Troconis' first language is not English. He plans to question whether or not there was a language barrier.
“I would want to have an interpreter or translator present, even if I understood much of what was being said," Schoenhorn said.
He plans to ask for a Spanish-speaking interpreter on Friday in court.
Channel 3 is hoping to hear more from him and Troconis following the appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.