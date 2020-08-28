STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, a suspect in the case of missing mom Jennifer Farber Dulos will be in Stamford Court.
Michelle Troconis, the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos who was accused of killing his estranged wife, faces murder conspiracy charges.
Her attorney is expected to ask a judge to remove her from 24-hour GPS monitoring.
Earlier this week, her lawyer released new videos that were entered as evidence, including one that shows her talking with state police.
RELATED: Michelle Troconis' attorney releases new videos, asks court to modify house arrest conditions
Another shows Fotis Dulos on surveillance video in Hartford, where investigators say he threw away items connected to the murder.
Lawyers for Troconis argue that the video shows she did not actively participate, because she did not dispose anything.
