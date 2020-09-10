MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester Middle Academy will be closed on Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.
The school superintendent says a student reported symptoms associated with COVID-19 and had close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19.
The school will be closed to deep clean and disinfect the entire school.
The district is also conducting contact tracing to inform students and staff who were in close contact with the student who reported symptoms. Any student who was in contact with the described student will be contacted by the Manchester Middle Academy nurse.
Students and staff were who in close contact with the student either through transportation or within a cohort will need to self-quarantine for up to 14 days unless the student tests negative.
Anyone who has questions or concerns can contact Manchester Public Schools Coordinator of Health Services, Marney Reardon at 860-647-3342.
