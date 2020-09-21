NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Pulaski Middle School in New Britain will move to remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday after two members of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.
The district said officials were notified on Monday afternoon of the positive tests.
The affected members have been instructed to remain home and quarantine for 14 days. The last day the individuals were in the middle school was on Friday, September 18.
Students and staff will move to remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow the New Britain Health Department to assess the situation and conduct contact tracing.
