WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - School officials in Wallingford announced the Dag Hammarskjold Middle School will be closed following a COVID-19 case.
Superintendent Salvatore Menzo said the Wallingford Public School District was notified on Sunday that an individual associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19.
Dag Hammarskjold Middle School will be closed until at least Wednesday, September 16, school officials said.
"The Wallingford Public School District and Wallingford Health Department are committed to maintaining a safe environment for students and staff. We continue to proactively monitor illness of students and staff, apply cleaning protocols, and social distancing practices," said Menzo.
Families were sent a distance learning schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.