MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A local town is grappling with the unexpected loss of their first selectman.
Edward Bailey, 66, passed away Wednesday after battling an unspecified illness.
Bailey was elected to lead the town of Middlefield back in 2015 and was just reelected this past November.
He was extremely involved and invested in the town, serving on several boards and commissions and working closely with the Regional School District 13.
Bailey's successor has not been named yet.
However, Selectman Robert Yamartino will serve as the acting First Selectman until one has been chosen.
The board of selectmen are expected to discuss this during Friday evening's special meeting.
Funeral arrangements for Bailey have not been released yet.
