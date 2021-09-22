MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Lyman Orchards in Middlefield is prepared for their busiest month of the year.
As the leaves begin to change, the orchard has it all. You can pick your own apples and pumpkins.
Though, with the soggy summer, pumpkins have been in short supply.
John Lyman, of Lyman Orchards said, "Bees weren’t flying when it was pollination. Plus the stress of the plant. They put it all into being alive versus producing the fruit.”
He said the fruit trees have been booming, and need some cool nights to get a little bit sweeter.
“Upper 40s, 50s and then 70s in the day. If we could have that for the next 60 days We’ll really be happy,” said Lyman.
Michele Moll and her daughter, Sadie, had some apple cider donuts and ice-cream, they then had time for apple picking and the corn maze.
“Every year we come. It’s one of our traditions to come to Lyman Orchards. We like the different varieties. We’re looking to come back on the weekend because they have the apple cannons and that’s one of our favorites too,” said Michele Moll.
The orchard is open seven days a week.
