MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middlesex Community College (MxCC) will be virtual starting January 3 through Jan. 7.
The campus will be closed to the public except for a few exceptions.
These exceptions include:
- The bookstore in Founders Hall will be open on a limited basis. Hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Please note that financial aid can be used online through the bookstore website.
- The non-credit “skill up for manufacturing” class at Vinal Tech will run as planned.
- The non-credit phlebotomy “make-up” sessions in Snow Hall will run as scheduled.
- Vita income tax volunteer services will happen as scheduled.
Virtual assistance will be available.
