(WFSB) - If you plan on visiting a Middlesex Health facility, there's some new information you need to know.
Officials with Middlesex Health said that they limiting the number of visitors again due to the rise in the number of COVID cases.
This includes those that plan on visiting friends or loved ones at Middlesex Hospital.
All visitors will have to wear a face covering at all times, regardless of your vaccination status, and submit to a COVID-19 screening.
Pregnancy and Birth Center patients will only be allowed one visitor per day in addition to the their significant other.
Some exceptions to the new visitor policy include those making compassionate and/or disability care visits, accompanying pediatric patients, clergy visits, and birthing partners.
The new visitor policy will go into effect starting Thursday, August 5.
Visiting hours will run from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week.
Patients undergoing surgical procedures must be tested for COVID, regardless of their vaccination status or whether or not they're exhibiting symptoms.
Pre-procedure COVID testing was initially stopped in June, but will resume starting on August 11.
Middlesex Health said this all due to the Delta variant and the state's rising positivity rate.
