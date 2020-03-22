MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Middlesex Health is implementing new visitor policies amid growing concerns over the coronavirus.
Officials say that all Middlesex Health Care facilities are closed to visitors, except for those making compassionate visits, effective immediately.
Those making compassionate visits must be in good health and over the age of 18 unless special permission is granted.
Visitors are also required to wash their hands frequently.
Patients under the age of 18 may be accompanied by at least one parent or guardian.
Obsetric patients may be accompanied by one partner or support person.
Staff members will also determine the amount of visitors for patients that are being administered end-of-life care and those visitors must stay in the loved one's room for the duration of their visit.
Visitors or designated support persons are not allowed in the Emergency Department, North 7, Crisis Intervention Unit, or any other areas of the hospital, nor can they go with a patient to any Middlesex health facility.
All business meetings will be held virtually and no one should visit the hospital for business.
Visitors are still not allowed at the Middlesex Health-owned facility located at One MacDonough Place in Middletown.
Middlesex Health officials state that they are also texting for COVID-19 outdoors.
