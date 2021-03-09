MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Middlesex Health loosened its visitor policy, though limitations do remain.
Surgery patients and emergency department patients at Middlesex Hospital are now allowed to bring one visitor each, with some exceptions.
“We are pleased that we can, once again, safely open our doors to a limited number of visitors,” said Middlesex Health President and CEO Vincent G. Capece, Jr. “This helps our patients and their families tremendously, allowing us to better serve our community, and it is a sign of hope. In Connecticut, we need to keep wearing our masks, washing our hands and maintaining our social distance. If you are eligible, consider whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the right choice for you. These small actions continue to make a huge difference in our fight against COVID-19.”
A person visiting a hospitalized patient should enter Middlesex Hospital through its main lobby during visiting hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. If they arrive during established visiting hours, they may stay until 7:30 p.m.
Exceptions will be made for designated support persons providing disability support or visitors making compassionate care visits. Per Connecticut Department of Health guidelines, patients with disabilities are allowed designated support persons 24 hours a day, seven hours a week. Compassionate care visits will be allowed.
Middlesex Health Emergency Department patients may also have one designated visitor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Middlesex Health’s Pregnancy and Birth Center patients were already allowed a designated visitor, but now that person will be able to come and go throughout a patient’s stay 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Anyone visiting an Emergency Department patient, or a hospitalized patient outside of visiting hours, should use the Emergency Department main entrance, officials said.
Middlesex Health also has an Outpatient Surgery Center, which remains closed to visitors at this time.
