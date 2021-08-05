MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Middlesex Health is requiring all employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
All employees must receive their vaccine by November 1 of this year.
"“As an organization, we believe this is the right thing to do. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and the decision to mandate vaccinations was made with the health and safety of our patients, staff and visitors in mind," says Middlesex Health President and CEO Vincent G. Capece, Jr.
The mandate applies to all medical staff members, volunteers, students, vendors, and contractors in addition to all health system employees.
The decision comes amid a rise in COVID cases in the state and a fluctuating overall positivity rate.
The Connecticut Hospital Association, American Hospital Association, and American Nurses Association are among the many organizations that have come out in support of mandatory COVID vaccines for healthcare workers.
