(WFSB) - Thousands of Americans are contracting COVID-19 daily.
With this infection there is a possibility they could experience these symptoms for months.
These individuals are known as COVID long haulers.
Headaches, shortness of breath, confusion, and fatigue are just a few symptoms of long COVID.
Middlesex Health Chief of Infectious Disease Dr. Alina Filozov said, “long COVID is a complex diagnosis, and it is requiring a time limit that is now a part of the definition. Which is two months or more of symptoms after resolution of main COVID symptoms.”
Long COVID can happen to anyone who has contracted the virus, even if they had little to no symptoms.
The greatest challenge facing doctors is diagnosing the lingering illness.
“There's no questionnaire. There is no blood test. There is no x-ray that will rule in or rule out this diagnosis. It's by in essence, this is really a diagnosis of exclusion, which means that you exclude everything else that you know. And then you left with nothing but the long COVID,” said Filozov.
Filozov says there are certain individuals who more prone to developing long COVID, such as those with underlying health conditions and “people who are not vaccinated will have a much higher risk of getting long COVID… They should get vaccinated and boosted because that alone often brings relief to some patients struggling with those underlying symptoms.”
There is still a great deal of research needed on long COVID but there are some treatment options available.
Middlesex Health offers post COVID rehabilitation services.
Brian Taber is the Director of Physical Rehabilitation
He said, “we offer essentially, a group of people that are going to work together, alongside their physician, to look at all the limitations that they they've got post-COVID and come up with an individualized plan to start ticking away and improving all those different limitations, to get them back to life.”
These services are not a cure but an important tool.
“We've had so many patients that have come through and really expressed how great it's been to go from one day, where they were feeling like there was no hope and this is the way it's going to be, to having someone that can then help them work through getting back on their feet,” said Taber.
Dr. Filozov says if you are still experiencing COVID like symptoms after eight weeks you should begin to speak with your primary care doctor
