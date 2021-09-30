Middlesex Health plants COVID memorial garden

MIDDLESEX, CT. (WFSB) - Middlesex Health is working on a memorial to honor those who lost their lives to COVID.
The garden is filled with mums, but come spring, there will be a daffodil for every person that lost their battle with COVID at Middlesex Health.
Dr. Alina Filocov, an Infectious Disease expert at Middlesex Health said, “All of us remember those patients, remember those faces, that passed.”
It’s been a difficult 18 months for health care workers, with dozens dying every day from COVID-19.
Middlesex Health wants to do something to memorialize those 300 patients that died at the hospital
“It’s important to remember all of those patients that passed and did not survive this illness, but it’s also important to remember all the hard work that all the health care professionals put in to make those patients last days a little bit more palatable,” said Filocov.
Middlesex Clinical Engineering Manager Mike Heusser lost his father to COVID early on in the pandemic. “I want to memorialize him.”
“He was someone who cared a lot for his family. Did a lot for myself, my sister and my brother. Always put us first,” said Heusser.
He planted a bulb to remember and honor his dad. “I could always look back as a walk into the hospital and have a something nice to look at as opposed to memories of those few weeks.”
