MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Starting December 31, all Middlesex Health services locations, including Middlesex hospital, will be closed to visitors.
There are a few exceptions.
They include:
- Visitors making compassionate care visits
- Patients with disabilities may have a designated support person to support their disability needs
- Birthing partners for pregnancy and birth center patients
- Parents, guardians or one designated support person for patients under the age of 18
- Clergy visits (members of the clergy should not visit patients who are on special respiratory precautions unless it is a compassionate visit.)
Regardless of vaccination status, all visitors must always wear face masks, including in patient rooms.
Those that do not follow the rules will be asked to leave the facility.
There are no exceptions.
Visitors will also be screen for COVID-19 symptoms on arrival.
They must also be 16 years or older unless given special permission from Middlesex health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.