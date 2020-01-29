MIDDLETOWN (WFSB) - Middlesex Hospital is restricting visitors over the prevalence of the flu virus.
According to hospital officials, the restrictions are effective immediately and apply throughout Middlesex Health’s service locations, including, but not limited to, the Middlesex Hospital main campus in Middletown, its two satellite emergency departments in Westbrook and Marlborough and its outpatient surgical center on Saybrook Road in Middletown.
Anyone with flu-like symptoms shouldn’t visit or accompany patients. Symptoms of the flu can include having a fever, vomiting, coughing, diarrhea, body aches and headaches.
Only immediate family members or a designated support person may visit or accompany patients.
Patients may have a maximum of two visitors at a time and no one under the age of 18 may visit or accompany patients unless special permission is granted.
Anyone who visits or accompanies a patient at a Middlesex Health facility must clean their hands and wear a mask to ensure their safety and the safety of others.
While Middlesex Health is not implementing visitor restrictions due to the new coronavirus, it is important to note that the symptoms of the coronavirus overlap with symptoms of the flu.
Middlesex Health’s three Emergency Department locations are prepared to evaluate high risk patients who have symptoms of coronavirus.
High risk patients include those who have visited China or who have had contact with someone who has the coronavirus in the past 14 days
