MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A Meriden man who spent four-plus weeks in the hospital, intubated for three-and-a-half, has been released from the hospital.
Joe Crispino was the first COVID-19 patient admitted to Middlesex Hospital. He was released on Tuesday.
“I just wanted to say thank you to everybody. And I truly, truly appreciate what the whole team did for me,” he said as he was brought out of the hospital as family members and staff lined up to wish him well.
And, it’s safe to say, he’s not the only one who feels that way.
"I'm indebted to them for the rest of my life. I just cannot thank them enough, there's not enough words to be able to express my gratitude,” said Joe’s wife Karri Crispino.
Dr. Nicole Weinreb said Joe was very, very sick, and that they lost him a few times. Now he’s an inspiration to his family.
“Miracles do happen,” Karri Crispino said.
In the process, he added a second family.
"He was our very first positive patient, and it's such a thrill to see him leave today. It validates everything we're doing to know that a patient isn't just a number. A patient is a person, with a family, and a life, and they have that to get back to, and it's our job to get them there,” Weinreb said.
Joe's road to a full recovery now continues at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford.
"You won the battle. You never stopped fighting to come home to us. I am so, so proud of you,” Karri Crispino said to her husband.
