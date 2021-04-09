MIDDELTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on a lot of events and celebrations over the past year, including summertime festivals.
The July 4 fireworks display attracts huge crowds in the city of Middletown every year, but not last year.
In an effort to still host a celebration, while keeping guests safe, the city is planning for its annual ‘Fireworks Festival’ to be held Saturday, Sept. 4. A rain date is slated for the following day.
The festival will take place along the Connecticut River at Harbor Park, and on the front lawn of the city’s municipal building.
In a press release, city officials said after consulting with public health officials, it was determined that delaying the fireworks festival until September would be a safer option.
“As much as I would love to host the fireworks in July, we decided to postpone the event until September so that everyone can enjoy the festivities in as safe a way as possible. I hope everyone enjoys a happy and safe Fourth of July, as well as a great spring and summer season as we continue to work towards returning to all the things we love doing. I look forward to the September fireworks as a chance for the community to come together and celebrate, knowing that brighter days are ahead,” Mayor Ben Florsheim said.
More details about the festival are expected to be released as it gets closer, but city officials said all public health guidelines will be followed.
For updates, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.