MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Social media is jumping into the middle of the mayor’s race in Middletown.
Democratic candidate Ben Florsheim and his Republican opponent, Sebastian Giuliano, are involved in a case of vandalism to a local barber shop.
It began when Joe Pelkey, known better around town as “Joey Fresh”, decided to find out more about Florsheim.
Florsheim is a newcomer to Middletown and its politics.
“Is Ben from Connecticut? What is his agenda? Everybody has questions about Ben. Everybody has questions, it was only recently that I first heard about him,” Pelkey said.
After Giuliano, a former Middletown mayor after for equal time during a forum, it was agreed that both men would sit separately for an hour with Pelkey.
The Facebook podcasts, hosted by Pelkey, are a hit and have gotten nearly 30,000 likes.
Pelkey admits to asking Florsheim some tough questions.
“I ask him some harder questions because I wanted to see if he is fit for this town,” Pelkey said.
The morning after the podcast aired, Pelkey walked into a surprise at his barber shop.
“I get here, I’m unpacking my car and I come in and egg smeared all over the window. That night, somebody egged by barber shop,” Pelkey said.
Now, Pelkey is trying to figure out who did this.
“It would never even occur to us to do something like this. I reached out to as many people as I could think of. It’s an unfortunate incident, but that’s not the campaign that we are running or is it anywhere close to it,” Florsheim said.
The vandalism has been accompanied by disparaging comments made on social media.
“I do a lot for this community. Book bag drives, Halloween things, Christmas time I buy bikes for kids and for this to happen to me in return, it broke my heart,” Pelkey said.
A police report has bee filed and both candidates say they hope the investigation brings answers and the vandal to light.
But, both candidates differ on whether a sit down between the campaigns can help quiet the problem of negative social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.