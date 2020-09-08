MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – The Middletown school district announced on Tuesday night that most sports can resume for the fall.
This is going to impact hundreds of students, mostly in a positive way. The argument is that keeping sports alive brings some type of normalcy to this very unusual school year.
Cheerleading, cross country, soccer, swimming, and volleyball will all resume beginning on Wednesday.
Football and dance won’t have competitions, but they can continue to practice.
The CIAC and the state will have the ultimate say on if football competition can resume, but the Middletown Board of Education did everything it could to ensure that players would stay active to the best of their ability.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Conner explained the importance of the vote at the BOE meeting.
“Some of our students just lived for the season. It kept them engaged in school and also some critical times for juniors and seniors who are actively looking for scholarships,” Dr. Conner said.
The CIAC will hold meetings with the state later this week to see if 7 on 7 football could be played.
Governor Ned Lamont chimed in on this on Tuesday and he seems to support it.
“Obviously, keeping up with the conditioning and the practice. I thought very early on that swapping baseball and football made sense, but that was an idea that never happened, but I’d like to see a football season a little later,” Lamont said.
Dozens of players, parents, and coaches spoke out in support of this, so they’re happy with the vote.
